The American Football Association equalizes the salaries of men and women

The American Football Association will reward men and women equally. The US Soccer Association announced it on Wednesday. A new collective labor agreement has been concluded with the women and men of the national teams.

For the first time, football players receive as many prizes as men for the final tournaments. US Soccer thus offers a first in the world of football and is the first association to equalize the awards.

“It’s a historic moment,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, president of US Soccer. “These deals changed football in the United States forever and could change the rest of the football world as well.”

In February this year, it was announced that US Soccer would be “committed to promoting equality in football”. At that time, the exact financial arrangements still had to be set out in a collective labor agreement. American players got their way with this confirmation after a long battle with the association.

Led by star player Megan Rapinoe, the women’s team competed with US Soccer. They even went to court, but two years ago they dismissed a $66 million claim. After years of legal battle, the two parties have found each other. “We have resolved our long-standing equal pay dispute,” US Soccer said in a statement in February.

The United States is the most successful country in women’s football with four world titles. The American footballers extended their world title in 2019 by beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final. They have also been at the top of the world rankings for quite some time. The US men’s team is much less successful, but the men have been paid more so far.