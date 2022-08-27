Do you like sports and good series? Then Viaplay is for you!

In addition to live sports, the streaming service also offers some great movies and series from Scandinavia and beyond.

In 2007, Stockholm’s streaming service was launched as Viasat on Demand, providing mainly Scandinavian content to its neighboring countries. In 2011, the platform was renamed Viaplay and gained notoriety.

The service has been active in the Netherlands since March 2022, attracting many viewers by acquiring several broadcasting rights, including for Formula 1, Premier League, Bundesliga and Professional Darts Corporations competitions. But there are also plans to offer Dutch series and documentaries.

What does Viaplay offer?

With its Scandinavian roots, there’s plenty of content from our northern neighbors on the streaming service, from crime dramas to thrillers. But there are also international Viaplay Originals, like the well-received series Billy the kid on the American outlaw.

You can also watch the series black sails, Walker and Hell on wheels find there, which must surely excite the American public to pick up Viaplay. In terms of films and documentaries, the offer is also abundant, with the remarkable choice of short documentaries Verstappen – Unleashed Lion.

People who register before August 1 lost €9.99 per month at Viaplay with lots of sports, series and movies.