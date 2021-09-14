A 30 hour work week – finished with the 40 hour work week and finished with all contracts under 30 hours. I have to say that I also choked on my coffee when I heard this idea of ​​NVC.

Last week, the union proposed to put a 30-hour work week on the agenda of new collective bargaining – for 40 hours pay – in order to put an end to the growing number of burnouts in the countries -Low. I thought it was a noble enterprise.

But everyone thirty hours – me too ?! It stressed me out. I wouldn’t know how to do all my work in 30 hours. I’m just as happy with my current seven days a week schedule where I can procrastinate, drink coffee, cats and swans as much as I want.

Many readers were also shocked by this, as it turned out on Twitter. A friend emailed, “You can see these guys from the Christian employee headquarters aren’t really used to working. “

One reader wrote that she wouldn’t know how to work beyond her current part-time contract while still caring for her parents and children.

Other readers knew that burnout doesn’t just come from working too many hours, but also from a lack of recognition, managers making your life miserable, personal issues and being trapped in the bad job.

I find all the arguments valid.

But the more I read, the more I tell myself, it’s a great idea. Look at all the benefits!

1. Because yes, the thirty hour week works. Experiences in Iceland, Japan, Germany, New Zealand and Spain have shown that people call less often due to illness, experience less stress, are more productive and find a better work-life balance. private. The plan can be funded by savings in health spending, social assistance and unemployment benefits, and a reduction in hiring in the event of illness.

It is not yet clear what the long term effects will be. And how will it be if women in care and education – who already have a 24-hour job – have to work even longer hours. But before that, we may be able to ask for help from columnists who, from behind their desks, think of themselves as part-time princesses.

2. Practically, that’s also fine, 30 hours. Yes, your job too. If you delete all unnecessary meetings, you’re already there.

I understand it’s hard to admit, but are you really that productive during those last two hours of the day? People who work 80 hours a week either have a boss bully or they can’t plan and delegate.

Anyway, I know a lot of full-timers who don’t work more than 16 hours a week and the rest of the time scrolling their Facebook, leaning on their hoes, writing unnecessary reports or waiting for them to get home. when the children are in bed. It can be much more efficient.

In fact, there are already many mothers in the Netherlands who have been working full-time on a part-time contract for years, one reader wrote. “No coffee gossip, no, what are you doing this weekend on Friday afternoon, no drinks on Friday afternoon, no hassles and trilas, no meetings, no traffic jams. Not pleasant perhaps, but very efficient 😉 ”

3. A working day becomes super clear with a 30 hour work week. Everyone starts in the morning at 9 a.m. and at 3 p.m. a gong rings and everyone has to stop – a level playing field they call that. If you don’t finish the job, you’re out of luck. People who cry who do not want to go home or who love their work too much: nothing to do. We must now continue.

4. Because you have more time for your privacy and leisure! Yes, if you don’t have a privacy or a hobby, that’s just as difficult. But then you make sense.

5. Doing something in the household is of course always possible. Think about it: all those men who now don’t have “time” for that, will soon have no excuse.

I’m not sure exactly how we’re going to make sure that during that extra ten hours they actually empty the laundry basket and don’t end up on the golf course or in a pub. But we can use inspectors for that – “Hello sir, did you do the laundry today?” – it’s good to do it.

I don’t know either how the staff shortages in the transport, construction and catering sectors are going to be resolved if everyone is going to work there for 30 hours. Maybe: 6) everyone on a diet, 7) fewer trucks; get construction workers to start later: 8) less noise and 9) sleep longer); and the pubs closed earlier: 10) more sleep – I only see benefits, folks.

11. Working less for the same pay opens the way work less for a higher salary.

I think I’ll talk to my boss soon. You also?

