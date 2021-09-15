“From September 4, the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia are designated very high risk areas. The ban on entry into the EU applies again. Travelers from these regions can only enter the Netherlands if they are fully vaccinated or fall under another exception to the EU entry ban. They must also comply with the mandatory 10-day quarantine from September 4. It is only from September 6 that they will be allowed to travel to the Netherlands only with proof of a negative test. A certificate of recovery or a complete proof of vaccination is no longer sufficient “, reports the national government.

Concretely, this means the following: “If you are traveling from the United States to the Netherlands, you must submit a NAAT / PCR test dated less than 48 hours before departure for the Netherlands or an antigen test from less than 24 hours. old before departure. Even if you have been vaccinated. Persons up to and including the age of 11 are exempt from the test requirement. After a stay in the United States, you must be in quarantine (at home) for 10 days upon your return to the Netherlands. Even if you have a vaccination certificate or recovery certificate, you must be able to present a negative test result and you must enter quarantine (at home). “

Earlier this week, the European Union decided to remove the United States from the list of safe countries. Partly because the number of infections and hospitalizations is on the rise there, but behind the scenes it also appears to be retaliation for the fact that Europeans are still not welcome in the United States. .

The test and quarantine obligation does not apply to transfer passengers who only visit Schiphol briefly to be transferred to another flight.