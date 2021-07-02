Tesla produced and delivered more than 200,000 cars last quarter. This means the company has further increased production compared to the first three months of this year. Analysts were expecting a bit more.

More than 99 percent of all cars produced by Tesla and delivered to customers are Model 3 and Model Y. These are small coupe and SUV manufactured by the company. Tesla made 204,081 of those models and delivered 199,360.

Model S and Model X, the large coupe and SUV produced 2340 units, while Tesla delivered to 1,890 customers. Production of the Model S was halted for a while as Tesla worked on an updated version of that model.

Car factories

Tesla did not disclose where it sold its cars. The company has car factories in the United States and China and operates in a large factory near Berlin.

Many car companies have recently had to stop production for a while due to chip shortages, which Tesla does not have. According to the company, employees “have done an excellent job of avoiding logistics and distribution problems”.