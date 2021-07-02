Fri. Jul 2nd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Halsema apologizes for Amsterdam's role in slave past: 'hate and humiliation' | Domestic Halsema apologizes for Amsterdam’s role in slave past: ‘hate and humiliation’ | Domestic 4 min read

Halsema apologizes for Amsterdam’s role in slave past: ‘hate and humiliation’ | Domestic

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 48
Advice: The Dutch government should apologize for slavery Advice: The Dutch government should apologize for slavery 2 min read

Advice: The Dutch government should apologize for slavery

Thelma Binder 17 hours ago 67
'The Lost of S' continues to see Sarah ‘The Lost of S’ continues to see Sarah 2 min read

‘The Lost of S’ continues to see Sarah

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 53
Weer Following Bezos, Branson also wants to go into space 2 min read

Following Bezos, Branson also wants to go into space

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 122
Peru's Fujimori loses allies as attempt to reverse election results fails Peru’s Fujimori loses allies as attempt to reverse election results fails 2 min read

Peru’s Fujimori loses allies as attempt to reverse election results fails

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 214
President Rivlin ontmoet President Biden President Rivlin ontmoet President Biden 2 min read

President Rivlin ontmoet President Biden

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 64

You may have missed

XOXO: new Gossip Girl images are now visible XOXO: new Gossip Girl images are now visible 1 min read

XOXO: new Gossip Girl images are now visible

Maggie Benson 24 mins ago 14
Large luminescent sharks discovered off New Zealand | Nature Large luminescent sharks discovered off New Zealand | Nature 1 min read

Large luminescent sharks discovered off New Zealand | Nature

Queenie Bell 28 mins ago 18
Timmermans disagrees with Slovenian government, minister: "I can call someone a pig" Timmermans disagrees with Slovenian government, minister: “I can call someone a pig” 2 min read

Timmermans disagrees with Slovenian government, minister: “I can call someone a pig”

Harold Manning 31 mins ago 28
Test capacity too low? This festival organizer himself brings a few tables and it's arranged Test capacity too low? This festival organizer himself brings a few tables and it’s arranged 1 min read

Test capacity too low? This festival organizer himself brings a few tables and it’s arranged

Earl Warner 34 mins ago 20