Tennis is rapidly losing ground to padel: “Our club is being killed”

Although tennis is one of the most popular sports in our country, tennis courts are increasingly literally giving way to a relatively new sport: padel courts are gaining ground in droves. who reports The Telegraph. Padel courts bring in more money.

In 2021 there were still 10,300 outdoor tennis courts in our country, a year later there were still 10,068. The number of indoor tennis courts increased from 1066 in 2021 to 1003 in 2022. On the other hand , there is a significant increase in the number of padel courts: from 222 indoor courts in 2021, to 428 in 2028. The number of outdoor courts has increased from 623 in 2021 to 1178 in 2022.

“It’s great that padel has taken such a flight, but in our club, tennis is simply being killed,” tennis player Erwin de Groot told the newspaper. He started a petition to demolish the tennis courts at “his” Arnolduspark tennis park in Hoofddorp. “It was always a nice tennis location with good courts, but now it looks like all eight tennis courts will be lost in just a year and a half.”

Tennis talents in danger

De Groot’s son Noah (15) is a great tennis talent and trains around twenty hours a week. “The place is a breeding ground and a place of training for young talents: around 150 students are trained at a professional level and are passionate about it”, says his father. Due to the disappearance of the (indoor) courts, Noah and other tennis talents in his area have to move.

Because more and more tennis courts are disappearing, the travel time is getting longer. “Due to the extra fragmentation and the extra travel time, it is almost impossible for my son to continue his regular training moments. Something that is necessary as a top athlete, ”says a worried father .

The padel brings in more money

According to Erik Poel, director of tennis association KNLTB, the decline of tennis courts has nothing to do with the popularity of the sport. “Tennis has been on the rise again for several years.” Padel courts simply make units more money. “An (indoor) tennis court pays less than a padel court; after all, two padel courts fit on a tennis court and four players play instead of two.

By: Peter Visser