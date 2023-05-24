After the exciting competitions in the first round in Doha (Qatar), it is already time for the athletes to prepare for the second leg of the Diamond League 2023 on May 28 in Rabat (Morocco). During the annual track and field competition series, athletes from around the world compete in a variety of disciplines. The event belongs to the absolute upper class and is one of the most important competitions in athletics. The match in Rabat will be broadcast from 9 p.m. to midnight Dutch time via the complementary channel Ziggo Sport Tennis. This additional channel is also available through other providers such as KPN, T-Mobile And Digital Channel and you can start watching immediately via the button below. You can also play all other Wanda Diamond League rounds live look by this service.

What exactly is the Wanda Diamond League?

But first in brief: what is sport Athletics actually in? The sport is very versatile due to all the different parts that take place on the road, in the field and on the athletics track. Unsurprisingly there is 24 different Olympic sports events each with their specialty. There are running, jumping and throwing disciplines. In running, there are also all kinds of distances and expertise, such as hurdles and relay races.

The Wanda Diamond League consists of 14 sports competitions, thirteen of which last one day. 14 rounds are held around the world. The event is considered very important in the world of athletics and is therefore one of the top class of world athletics. The competition was renamed Wanda Diamond League from late 2019. Chinese company Wanda is the main sponsor of the athletics festival.

The fourteenth edition of the IAAF Diamond League starts in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and ends in the United States on September 16 and 17. Below is an overview of all competition dates and locations are included. The Diamond League, for example, is home to Switzerland twice and the final in the United States lasts two days. The London stadium also returns to the calendar. The Summer Olympics were held here in 2012. Between London and Zurich there is a “break” for that Athletics World Championships In Budapest from August 19 to 27, 2023.

Date Place May 5 🇶🇦Doha May 28 🇲🇦 Flap June 2 🇮🇹 Rome June 9 🇬🇧Paris June 15 🇳🇴Oslo June 30th 🇨🇭 Lausanne July 2nd 🇸🇪Stockholm July 16 🇵🇱 Chorzów/Silesia July 21 🇲🇨 Monaco July 23 🇬🇧 London August 31 🇨🇭 Zürich September 2 🇨🇳Shenzhen September 8 🇧🇪 Brussels September 16-17 (final) 🇺🇸Eugene

Components of the Diamond League Rabat in Morocco on May 28

Athletes compete in Rabat nine track and field disciplines and seven field disciplines. The number of games varies per Diamond League round, so not all matches are the same. For example, there are a number of changes from the competition in Doha. It is only in the final that all disciplines will be dealt with once again. In the second round in Rabat on May 28, there are 14 Components, seven for women and seven for men. This differs from the first round, where the men had one more discipline. All parts for the competition in Rabat are listed below.

WHO? Discipline Women 🏃🏻‍♀️Sprint 200m Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 800m sprint Women 🏃🏻‍♀️ 1500m sprint Women 🏃🏻‍♀️400m hurdles Women ⚫️ Shot put Women 🦶 Triple jump Women 🙋‍♀️ High jump Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 100m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 400m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 800m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 1500m sprint Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 110m hurdles Men 🏃🏻‍♂️ 3000m obstacle course Men 🥏 Discus Throw

How do athletes earn points?

From 2010 to 2015, only the top three athletes received points in each round. However, in 2017, we became new system created, which now makes the whole top 8 additional grades are awarded. First place earns eight points, second seven, and so on. After thirteen rounds, the top 6 in the field events, the top 8 in the 100 to 800 meters and the top 10 in the 1,500 meters and long distances qualify for the finals on September 16 and 17 in the United States. In each discipline, there are athletes who have a chance of winning the general classification.

Position Points 🏆 1 8 🥈 2 7 🥉 3 6 🏅 4 5 🏅5 4 🏅 6 3 🏅 7 2 🏅 8 1

Prize money during the Diamond League in 2023

All athletes who qualified for the final will compete for the title during their segment Wanda Diamond League Champion. So there is finally 32 winners for the 16 disciplines, one woman and one man for each specialty. Apart from sports performance, the stakes are high. Each holder receives a four carat diamond worth €60,000, an endowment of around €27,000 and, under certain conditions, a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. Not only the first place, but the entire top eight can count on a large sum of money. Athletes can also earn a sum during the thirteen one-day competitions. Below is the schedule with the amount of the prize money converted into euros for the final and a single round.

Location (Competition) Prize money (competition) Location (final) Prize money (final) 🏆 1 $10,000 🏆 1 $30,000 🥈 2 $6,000 🥈 2 $12,000 🥉 3 $3,500 🥉 3 $7,000 🏅 4 $2,000 🏅 4 $4,000 🏅5 $1,250 🏅5 $2,500 🏅 6 $1,000 🏅 6 $2,000 🏅 7 $750 🏅 7 $1,500 🏅 8 $500 🏅 8 $1,000

