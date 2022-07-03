Teen goalie Maaike van Klink’s American dream

Although she has not yet walked the halls of Florida International University (FIU), Maaike van Klink (22) already has a good idea of ​​this campus in Miami (USA). “I had a virtual visit,” laughs the outgoing ADO Den Haag goalkeeper. “When you walk into the hall of the campus, you see the flags of all the countries where the students come from. There are maybe a hundred of them, an impressive sight.

De Voorschoten is looking forward to moving to Miami this summer, taking a master’s degree in Global Affairs and – perhaps most importantly – becoming the first goalie for the FIU Panthers, the university’s women’s soccer team. local. This team plays in Division 1 College Soccer, the highest ranked college and non-professional league in America.

“I also spoke to the team’s head coach online. He spoke at length about the club’s type of play, attacking with a neat build-up from the back. So they want a goalkeeper who plays footy, a goalkeeper who is good with the ball at his foot. They have watched video tapes of me and think I am a good candidate for their type of game. A nice compliment.

annoying

In July, Van Klink will cross the Atlantic Ocean and a lustrous football season in The Hague will come to an end. Backstage at the ADO stadium, in a white shirt, behind a desk and a cup of water in her hand, she talks about “college football”. “You can only play for a university team if you actually study at this school. My master’s degree lasts two years, after that I have to play football somewhere else, haha. It sounds strange, but it has advantages,” says Van Klink.

“Listen, in the Netherlands it is sometimes difficult to combine sport and studies. So to speak, you have an exam on Friday and a game against Ajax the next day. This breaks the preparation for the match. In addition, all girls have a different program. Work, study, it differs per person. This is not a concern in America. Football and studies are in perfect harmony. So no exams around major competitions. For example, in the first half of the year, the focus is on football, from February, when the competition is over, lessons and exams are more important.

“And you know what attracts me too?” she continues. “The involvement is great. The university also has a basketball team and a volleyball team. And these teams are always in the stands during each other’s games. There is always a lot of atmosphere around matches, in full stadiums. According to Van Klink, this says a lot about how women’s soccer lives in the United States. “The Americans are world champions, sport is very important there. This continues at the university level. For example, the sports campus facilities are state-of-the-art. And a lot of scouts from professional clubs look to universities,” she laughs. “It’s a dream transfer for me.”

Maaike van Klink’s debut against Ajax

However, leaving ADO is not easy for her. “Women’s football has developed enormously here in recent years, more fans in the stands, more matches on television. I’ve been through this process up close, and letting it go now and walking away from it feels strange to me. Also, I made lifelong friends at ADO in five years. I saw my teammates more often than my brother and sister.