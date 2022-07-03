OUR Sports† Thursday, 8:57 p.m. †Amended Friday, 09:25

Bol holds the Diamond League record in the 400m hurdles

Femke Bol posted her best time this season in the 400 meters hurdles at the Diamond League matches in Stockholm.

Bol: ‘It shows that my form is good for the World Cup’

Bol, 22, won his race by force majeure. She started fast and entered the home straight with a big lead. Bol nearly touched the final hurdle but was well ahead of Jamaican Rushell Clayton (53.90) and Ukraine’s Anna Ryzjykova (54.33).

Bol was a tenth faster than last year, when she broke a Dutch record at this track. It was Bol’s eleventh Diamond League win and third this season. Only Sydney McLaughlin was faster this year. On Saturday, she set a world record with 51.41.

The World Cup begins on July 15 and takes place in Eugene in the United States.

Van Gool sixth in the 100 meters

Joris van Gool was cleared to compete in the 100 meters. He replaced Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who retired shortly before the race. Van Gool sprinted to sixth place in 10.38. South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in 10.02.

Van Gool sixth in the 100 meters in Stockholm, victory for South African Simbine

For shot putter Jessica Schilder, it wasn’t a party this time around. She has already set a national record five times this year, most recently at NK in Apeldoorn (19.68 metres) on Sunday. In Sweden, she finished fourth with 19.07 meters. Volendam, 23, world number four, only had to tolerate the world top three. American Chase Ealey won with 20.48 meters.

Nadine Visser competed in the 100 meter hurdles. Hoornse, 27, has only been back in action for a month after a hamstring injury. Visser finished sixth, but gave the winner just 0.3 seconds at 12.76. It was Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic champion from Puerto Rico.

Visser gives little to the Olympic champion in the 100 meters hurdles

Elvis Afrifa, Taymir Burnet, Joris van Gool and Raphael Bouju have won the 4×100 meters, although this number does not count for the rankings. At 38.70 they were more than half a time faster than Denmark.

Lieke Klaver had to recognize her superiority over 400 meters, which did not count either, to the Polish Anna Kielbasinska (50.60). In 50.96, Klaver was second behind Britain’s Ama Pipi (51.80). The second Dutchwoman, Eveline Saalberg, finished fourth in 52.92.

Duplantis unequaled height

Armand Duplantis provided the highlight of the day in front of his own audience. The Swede jumped 6.16 meters with the pole, the highest jump ever made outdoors. The world record stands at 6.20 meters and with that, 22-year-old Duplantis became world indoor champion in March.