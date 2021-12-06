TEC selects goalkeeper Swaneveld in America | River Country Football

Swaneveld is now a goaltender for the Virginia Tech varsity team. De Schoonhovenaar played in the youth academy of Sparta Rotterdam for six years in the past. He went on to play for the Jodan Boys in the main division. In January 2018, he moved to America, where he combined studies in economics with football.

Swaneveld is now returning to Dutch soil and joining TEC.

Tiel’s club will open their preparation for the new season on Saturday with a training match at DOVO. Coach Hans van de Haar’s team will start at 10:30 am at the Veenendaal Third Divisionist Complex. The (limited) public is welcome to the practice match.

