TeamNL still in fourth place after a day without medals at the Games
Although the Netherlands did not win any medals at Monday’s Olympics, TeamNL still sit fourth in the medal standings. Dutch athletes have so far won six gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Beijing Winter Games. On Monday, only four games contested the medals.
Norway leads the standings with nine gold medals, one more than Germany and two more than the United States, which won monobob gold via bobsled star Kaillie Humphries. The Norwegians are also the most successful country in China in terms of total number of medals (21 pieces).
The Netherlands are followed by three countries with five gold medals: Austria, Sweden and China. On Tuesday, TeamNL will have the opportunity to increase the number of medals by twelve. In the skating hall, the two pursuit teams go on the hunt for medals. Snowboarders Melissa Peperkamp and Niek van der Velden compete in the big air section final.
Canada’s position in the medal standings is striking. Canada has already won fifteen medals, but only one of them was gold. In addition, Canada takes fifteenth place with four silver medals and ten bronze.
