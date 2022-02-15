Dutch skaters take medal, viewers disappointed

The Dutch skaters picked up a medal in the team pursuit today in addition to a medal. USA was too strong in the consolation final. The Americans won bronze. The reactions to the performance of the Dutch are particularly disappointing: “No real team”.

In the quarter-finals of the Beijing Olympics, the men had finished fourth earlier. After losing to the Norwegians in the semi-finals this morning, a gold medal was out of sight. It was already disappointing enough for Dutch standards. Later in the morning, Sven Kramer, Patrick Roest and Marcel Bosker had the opportunity to restore their honor somewhat. By winning against the United States and reaching the podium with a bronze medal. It went wrong.

It might be handy if next time we had a “squad” for the team pursuit. When I was still skating, we were bound by iron chains, but you can’t see it anymore.#team pursuit #Winter game #Winter Olympics —Joost Hoekstra (@JoostHoekstra1) February 15, 2022

Rightly Lost

The United States entered the consolation final much faster than TeamNL† After that Dutch men never came close. Kramer, Roest and Bosker just didn’t get involved.

The reactions of the televiewers relate especially to the cooperation of the men. “Maybe it’s handy that next time we have a ‘team’ for the team pursuit.” There would also be too many different team interests. “Let’s cherish the many individual medals.”

No medal for Kramer

Sven Kramer is one of the greatest skaters the Netherlands has produced. He won a total of four Olympic gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Today, he failed to add a medal to it.

However, Sven Kramer is not spared on social networks: “What a disappointment to take Sven Kramer to the Olympics, shame on you.” For Sven Kramer, these are his last Olympics. He has one more chance of winning a medal in next weekend’s mass start.

There is a lot of talk about substitutions within the team. Everyone has their own opinion on who should start matches. “We should have sent Glennis Grace to the Olympics, he has a wealth of prosecution experience,” someone jokes.

