The $ 10 million political football bolsters hopes that Tasmania will be part of the Women’s World Cup in 2023. Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the ninth edition of the tournament in nine cities. Although UTAS stadium was taken off the list of potential stadiums earlier this year, Football Tasmania is optimistic the country can serve as a training base for one of the 32 competing nations and has secured $ 10 million in funding. government for four stadiums, including two in Lanceston. . . FT Chairman Bob Gordon said $ 3 million has been allocated to Lightwood Park, Kingborough and Devonport’s Valley Road, with $ 2.5 million for Churchill Park in Launceston and $ 1.5 million for Birch Street . Gordon said the upgrades are necessary to meet FIFA requirements and include improvements to lighting, stadiums, sanitary facilities, screens and changing rooms. “We have to show FIFA that we can bring all four stadiums to the level required,” said Gordon. “The World Cup is in July-August 2023, but if we don’t finish by the end of next year, FIFA will kick us out.” These are all collective facilities. Kingborough has already started and Devonport is waiting for an app to be developed. “Gordon said the States would be busy with the tournament for up to a month and could remain stationed here while traveling between the States for games.” It would be like having an NFL game here every day for a month. “With 1,500 young Tasmanian players competing at the annual Launceston Championships this weekend, the Financial Times shot a promotional video in an attempt to encourage competing teams to use the state as a base. Outlets include being in a safe and friendly location within walking distance of Central City hotels and a 10-minute drive to the airport with Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney within hours by plane. With competitions stretching from Perth to Dunedin, Australia’s east coast is likely to be seen as the most desirable central location for competing countries, Gordon said. European countries like the Netherlands, Finland or even Sweden which have reached the semi-finals of three of the last five tournaments and reached the final of this year’s Olympics “We will do our best”. Gordon, who attended the 2002 World Cup finals in Korea and Japan, said the Australian team spent three weeks at a base camp in Turkey ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where many fans homeless people have also made the change. “I think some people just don’t have a clue of how many people are coming in, and it’s going to take at least three weeks,” he said. This event will take place between July 20 and August 20, 2023 and is the first FIFA senior tournament to take place in Oceania. FIFA announced in April that Launceston, Newcastle and Christchurch missed the host cities, with 64 games in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Dunedin. Nine countries initially expressed interest in hosting the World Cup, and Australia and New Zealand won the bid in June 2020, winning 22 votes for Colombia, second out of 13. Windsor Park in Riverside – It hosted the famous annual Launceston tournament. Around 1,500 players from 104 teams played matches in stadiums over three days, sometimes in appalling conditions. Despite the lack of teams on the continent, the tournament set records, surpassing the 84 teams that participated two years ago. The event saw exceptional performances from local teams, with Northern Rangers, Launceston City and Launceston United among the top U-16 participants. Launceston City won all three games in the Under-14 boys ‘group, while the NTJSA representative team won the games in the girls’ group. Northern Rangers and NTJSA Gold are unbeaten in the U-13 boys’ group, while Launceston United’s teams dominated both groups in the U-10-11 group. Two new raised pitches in Churchill Park were not used for the tournament, but they meet the requirements of the FIFA training base.

