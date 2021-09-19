“We have sent our package of demands to the DTM management. I have spoken several times with Gerhard Berger, the DTM boss, but we are not yet finished,” said sports promoter Lee van Dam. “The different car brands are all excited and would love to come back here. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the financial settlement,” Van Dam explains.

Hurry up

He doesn’t know when it will be clear. But time is running out. Assen is the sixth race weekend of the eight. And a final schedule is expected to be presented to the FIA ​​shortly.

“We want to continue, we have invested three years of energy to put this in place. I also receive huge compliments from the DTM as a sports promoter. But it is of no use to me now,” Van Dam answers. “We would like to expand it a bit more, so that it becomes more appealing to families, but we’re not sure yet.”

Unlike previous editions, the number of German spectators in Assen was much less this year.

“We have not received permission for a campsite. Our neighbors to the east often buy expensive tickets and like to be at the campsite. But that was not allowed this year because of the crown. We proposed many tickets via holiday auctions. And partly because of that, the stands were well filled. “

Auer wins the second race of the DTM

Lucas Auer won the second DTM race at the Assen TT circuit. The Austrian started from pole position and won. He is also the nephew of former Formula 1 driver Berger, who in turn is the big boss of the German touring car category.

New Zealand Ferrari driver Liam Lawson, who took the championship lead yesterday by taking third place, finished second today. And yesterday’s winner, German Marco Wittmann, crossed the finish line in third position today.

David Schumacher leads the guests

Formula 3 driver David Schumacher, son of former F1 driver Ralf and nephew of Michael Schumacher, led the guests around the TT circuit today. “It’s often very hard for them physically. Because they don’t have a suitable seat, they often fly in the cockpit. And when cornering and braking it is often very hard on the neck, ”Schumacher analyzes.

“We are reaching a speed of 280 km / h here. It’s not that special. But in a 90 degree turn, we’re reaching 220 to 230 km / h. It’s very difficult,” concludes Schumacher.

