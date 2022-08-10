The Albuquerque City Police Chief said yesterday the suspect’s car has been located and the driver has been arrested. “He is our prime suspect for the murders,” he said.

Charged with two murders

The Albuquerque City District Attorney reported shortly after that the man was charged with two murders. Police are still investigating whether he can also be charged with two other murders.

Residents of New Mexico were asked to look for a gray Volkswagen, as seen in the photo below: