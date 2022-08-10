Suspect charged in series of killings of Muslims in US
The Albuquerque City Police Chief said yesterday the suspect’s car has been located and the driver has been arrested. “He is our prime suspect for the murders,” he said.
Charged with two murders
The Albuquerque City District Attorney reported shortly after that the man was charged with two murders. Police are still investigating whether he can also be charged with two other murders.
Residents of New Mexico were asked to look for a gray Volkswagen, as seen in the photo below:
Pulled out of nowhere
The first in the series of murders took place in November. Three other men have been killed in the past two weeks. The victims were all shot more or less out of nowhere and were of Pakistani or Afghan origin.
The killings sparked unrest in Albuquerque’s small Muslim community, which numbers some 565,000 people. President Joe Biden also expressed outrage over the killings over the weekend. “I am angry and saddened by the horrific murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” he wrote.
“Pray for Families”
“As we await a full investigation, I pray for the families of the victims. My government stands with the Muslim community. These heinous attacks have no place in America.”
