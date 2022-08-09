Mathers can’t thank Whitlock enough: ‘I owe him everything’

Gordon Mathers will play in three World Series tournaments this month. The 40-year-old Australian hopes to regain his confidence.

The three World Series tournaments will be held in Australia and New Zealand. Mathers played in a World Series tournament in 2013 and 2018, but never won a match. “I have never reached my best level on the podium, and now I intend to do so. With all the experience I have gained on the Pro Tour, I hope to be able to show the world what I can do. I don’t feel the pressure from outside in any way, if there is pressure I put it on myself,” Mathers told the PDC.

Mathers received his Tour Card in 2021 and has lived in England ever since. “I miss my family so much, not just my wife and children, but also my three brothers and my sister. I come from a close family so it was quite difficult, but I don’t regret it.”

Whitlock’s support





Simon Whitlock was and still is a great support for Mathers. “Without Simon I wouldn’t be here. Then I would have had to come home to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first nine months I learned a lot from him, his son Mason and Corrine Hammond, they taught me a lot helped.. Simon took me under his wing offered me a room and told me it was mine when I wanted When my family came for six months I moved out but when they came back Simon didn’t did not hesitate to say that I had recovered my old room.”

“After the 2020 World Cup, he changed my darts points, made me practice well, and without that, I honestly don’t believe I would have made it through Q-School,” continued Mathers. “I owe him everything for what he has done for me over the past two years. Without him, I don’t think the World Series in Australia would have happened.”