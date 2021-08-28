“>

According to singer, guitarist and Surrender face Johan van de Swaluw, the plan came true as it was conceived: “Yes, for 99.9%. Showed a few people a preview, and there was already had a good answer.

Incredibly fanatic

The group made at least 10 mopeds, but in the end it became 52. This surprised Johan: “The reactions were very enthusiastic and these Zündapp riders were all very fanatical. They enjoyed participating. I was surprised that so many people still ride in Zeeland.

We miss the performances, because it sucks, also that the festivals are canceled “ Johan van de Swaluw – Abandonment

Despite the problems associated with the times we live in, the group is doing well. However, the members of the group are missing some things: “We miss the performances, because it sucks, also that the festivals are canceled.”

It’s easy

In the meantime, the band didn’t sit idle: “It’s quite a setback, but during that time we worked on songs. Nice and easy, because there was no pressure on the kettle. now seven new songs and we are already working on the next clip. This is the start of a series to be expected. “

Surrender is already looking forward to its first performance in almost two years. The group will perform at the Vogelrock festival in Vogelwaarde on September 11.

Surrender is full of projects: “We now have seven new songs and we are already working on the next clip.”