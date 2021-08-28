Pearl Jam is celebrating ‘Ten’ 30th anniversary and ‘No Code’ 25th anniversary today with fan memorabilia, new digital releases and a stream from the iconic Moline 2014 concert. Epic Records and Legacy Recordings, The Division Sony Music Entertainment’s catalog, has released remixed and cutting edge digital versions of “Ten” and “No Code.”

Pearl Jam celebrates the anniversary of the revolutionary albums ‘Ten’ and ‘No Code’, released the same day, 5 years apart. In the fall of 1991, a period known as “60 Days That Changed Rock”, epic albums were released by Soundgarden, Nirvana, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Pearl Jam with ” Ten ”.

The Ten Club (the Pearl Jam fan community) presents a free streaming event of the historic concert in Moline, Illinois (October 17, 2014), where Pearl Jam performed the full album “No Code” live. “Pearl Jam: The No Code Show, a Free Streaming Event” starts this Saturday at 2:00 am Dutch time on the band’s YouTube channel and can be seen until 9:00 am on Tuesday September 1st.



The anniversary digital editions of “Ten” and “No Code” were mixed by sound producer / engineer Josh Evans into advanced Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio to provide listeners with a premium sound experience. Josh Evans first worked with the band as an assistant engineer during the production of Pearl Jam (aka the album “Avocado”) in 2006. He produced “Gigaton” (2020), the debut studio album by Pearl Jam in seven years, and put Dolby Atmos to draw listeners deeper into each track with more detail and nuance.

“Both of these albums sound amazing in the immersive format,” aldus Josh Evans. “For ‘Ten’, the goal was to create the best version of the record, bigger, wider and more faithful; now it sounds just as good coming out of your speakers as it does when you remember hearing it the first time. 25 years ahead of its time, ‘No Code’ almost sounds like it’s meant to be an immersive album; the experimental layers, nuances, and raw aggression are all amplified and extended in an experience that is both larger and more intimate.

Pearl Jam’s groundbreaking debut album “Ten,” was released on August 27, 1991, featuring hits such as “Alive,” “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” and “Ocean.” The album reached number 2 on the American Billboard 200 and was awarded 13 x Platinum. On August 27, 1996, Pearl Jam’s fourth studio album, “No Code”, was released to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and also reached No. Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Portugal and Sweden and in the top 5 in the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Norway, UK, Finland, Italy and Belgium.