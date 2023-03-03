Substantial coin proceeds at auction All everywhere All at once

A prosthetic hot dog hand? $55,000. A minivan that needs “a new gearbox, engine, tires and interior renovation”? $11,000. And a raccoon doll nicknamed Raccacoonie? $90,000.

The special auction was organized last week by A24, the independent film studio behind ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. This film, about a Chinese-American laundry owner who struggles to pay her taxes, won another major award last week and was nominated for 11 Oscars.

The New York Times written on the auction. Among other things, an Elvis Presley-inspired costume was auctioned off, as was a prize in a sexually tinged form. All auctioned items appear in the film.