Substantial coin proceeds at auction All everywhere All at once
A prosthetic hot dog hand? $55,000. A minivan that needs “a new gearbox, engine, tires and interior renovation”? $11,000. And a raccoon doll nicknamed Raccacoonie? $90,000.
In prices
The special auction was organized last week by A24, the independent film studio behind ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. This film, about a Chinese-American laundry owner who struggles to pay her taxes, won another major award last week and was nominated for 11 Oscars.
The New York Times written on the auction. Among other things, an Elvis Presley-inspired costume was auctioned off, as was a prize in a sexually tinged form. All auctioned items appear in the film.
The auction raised a total of $555,000. This money will go to three charities that support the Asian-American community, transgender people and people who work in laundromats.
“Normally not much interest”
Jason Kisvarday, who is responsible for the design of many of the objects, told the American newspaper that he was amazed at the proceeds from the auction. “Normally, there’s not a lot of interest in that kind of stuff once the movie comes out.” Who purchased the items was not disclosed.
Since the release of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the film has grossed over $100 million.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”