Streaming Tips #23 – Creed III, Avatar: The Way of the Water and the Idol
With the Broadcast Tips As FWD publishers, we review new offerings from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, SkyShowtime and Disney+. If services like Apple TV and Videoland also have something cool that week, we’ll report that as well. Many tips are based on preferences, but we also pay attention to things like popularity or a specific niche. As a result, many types of movies, cartoons, series and documentaries are covered. If you have any streaming tips from the past week, share them in the comments!
Arnold (Netflix)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a special centipede: he was once a bodybuilder, and he was successful too, before becoming a successful actor and a successful politician. In the Arnold documentary series, you’ll get a glimpse into the life of this special man, who made the American dream his life.
Tour de France: In the heart of the peloton (Netflix)
What Drive to Survive is to Formula 1, Heart of the Peloton must become to cycling. This documentary series on the Tour de France follows seven teams of cyclists in the middle of the Tour. You can hear Jonas Vingaard, Thibaut Pinot and Fabio Jakobsen, among others, talk about their experiences during the 2022 Tour.
The Idol (HBO Max)
Singer The Weeknd has been promoting “his” The Idol for months. This is also not the least bit done: the creator of Euphoria is at the origin of this series, which unfortunately does not look too good, but does a lot of talking and therefore deserves to be watched. At least the first episode which is now on the streaming service.
Beau and Michiel in America (Videoland)
The United States was once something of a promised land, but a lot has changed since then. In this series, Michiel Vos, specialist in America, and Beau van Erven Dorens, presenter, go to the country of contradiction. They do this by talking about politics, the rich and the poor, but also about Hollywood glamour, sports and the beautiful nature that the United States has too.
Avatar: The Way of the Water (Disney+)
The wait is long, but especially if you have a good television and a good sound system, it is well worth it: Avatar: The Waterway continues ten years after the end of the previous film. Unfortunately, the Sully family is again harassed by Navii of human origin. They flee to a place where water plays the starring role and James Cameron knows how to bring it beautifully in heavily computer animated footage.
Creed III (Amazon Prime Video)
Adonis Creed is back in this film, just like an old friend of his. Adonis, played by Michael B. Jordan, wants to move on, doesn’t want to dwell on the past, but his past is catching up with him. Can he handle confrontation, in and out of the ring? How does this affect his family? It’s another wonderful boxing movie with great slow motion and a great story.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”