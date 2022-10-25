

The actor Dacre Montgomeryknown to the general public as Billy Hargrove from the Netflix series stranger thingswas cast in the horror film Climbed the hill.

Montgomery, who appeared in the film this year Elvis of Baz Luhrmannwith newly cast opponent Vicky Krieps not new to the horror genre.

production

The film, which is currently in pre-production, will be directed by Samuel van Grinsven (Sequin in a blue room), with Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton serving as producers. Both producers are known for films such as The Babadook and The Nightingaleboth movies are doing very well on RottenTomatoes.

The story

“Went Up The Hill” is set in New Zealand, where Jack (Montgomery) attends the funeral of his mother, who left him when he was young. Here he meets Jill (Krieps), who plays the mother’s widow. Both characters are alternately possessed by the ghost of the mother, resulting in a thrilling dynamic.

Interesting collaboration

Both Montgomery and Krieps have experience in the supernatural genre. Vicky Krieps starred in the horror movie last year old of M.Night Shyamalanwhere Dacre Montgomery has already proven himself in the hit series stranger things. The chemistry between the two actors is definitely something to look forward to. The release date of the film is not yet known, the film currently has no release date.