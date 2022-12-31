Still need fireworks? Den Bleker has sufficient stock!

Fireworks are sold almost everywhere in the region. Fortunately, the fireworks supplier Den Bleker from Ter Aar is well prepared and there are still plenty left. The phone rang red all day.

“Do you have fireworks?”, is the guests question. People from all over the country call Den Bleker to ask if they still have fireworks in stock. Luckily, they can answer that with a resounding “yes.”

Hans den Bleker saw it coming from miles away. “We have been open since October and from then we could see that orders would increase in large numbers this year. With the exception of two days, people last set off fireworks three years ago. So it was to be expected that everyone now wanted to go wild, ”says Den Bleker.

Mega lot of space

“So we bought a lot. And during Christmas and even on Thursdays, we bought extra stock. We are lucky to have the space to store it as well. We have plenty of space thanks to the five bunkers, so we were able to stock up on extra supplies. Fortunately, where someone else would have a logistical problem, we don’t have that,” says Den Bleker.

Webshop open until midnight

In Den Bleker online shop you can order your fireworks until midnight Friday evening. And the Ter Aar store will be open all day Saturday. “There really is more than enough, from big packages to compounds, it’s all still there. Nobody has to worry about running out of fireworks,” continues Den Bleker.

It is not necessary to call Den Bleker in advance. You can just come to the store. The Ter Aar store will be open on Saturday 31 December from 08:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.