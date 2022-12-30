End-of-year storms and showers: here’s how to safely set off fireworks

If you are going to jump on Saturday at the start of the year, put on your rain suit right away as it promises to be a wet mess. The wind also flies around you, so setting off fireworks safely can be a challenge. We seek advice from a fireworks expert, because how do you safely set off a firework in such stormy weather?

It will be exceptionally hot this weekend: 15 degrees, reports Weerplaza. Last year’s heat record is 15.1 degrees both days, which can be beaten like that. Yet there is also wind and rain and these are exactly the ingredients you cannot use to ignite fireworks. Frits Pen is an expert in fireworks, he organizes great pyrotechnic shows and knows how to do it safely.

Keep it dry!

Don’t let fireworks get wet, only put them outside when you’re about to light them. “If the fireworks go out due to rain, do not attempt to relight it as it could be dangerous.” According to Pen, there’s a chance it will smolder inside and continue to die out in your hand. Immersion in water is the best way to disable fireworks. “And definitely don’t leave it on the street, you don’t want the kids playing with it the next day.”

Take the space

“With the strong winds predicted, I would advise people to stand on large plains. Find a place where you have plenty of space so passers-by can really keep their distance. The national government advises a distance of at least eight meters for passers-by in normal weather conditions.With a strong wind, it should be at least double.

Don’t let it fly away

Bulk firework arrows have been banned since 2020 and the so-called compound fireworks (several pots of fireworks in one, editor’s note) are often well anchored to the ground. But fountains, for example, can blow in all directions. Secure fireworks properly before lighting them. Also consider the direction of the wind when lighting the fireworks and pay attention to the trees in the area. You light fireworks with a lighter wick.

Glasses for everyone

Windy or not, always wear fireworks goggles. This applies to everyone, including passers-by. Once the fireworks have taken off, they come out at high speed. But as soon as it slows in the air, the wind can pick it up. And even then, the fireworks can go either way. Safety glasses are one. Homework.

Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix

Well, fireworks and alcohol don’t mix. After all, you have to keep your head up. That’s also what fireworks expert Pen says: “No alcohol, that goes without saying.” We’ll mention it anyway just to be sure.

Watch your clothes

Do not wear flammable clothing such as nylon, as it can ignite with a small spark. Wear clothes that can’t catch fireworks (so no hooded jacket, no wide boots). This also applies to viewers.