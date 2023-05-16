Since this year, the Krone Big Pack 1290 HDP II large square baler has been equipped as standard with the PowerClean hydraulically driven machine cleaner and Krone V knotters, which leave no twine residue.

PowerClean machine cleaning keeps the knotter table and part of the Krone Big Pack square baler clean. Hydraulically driven turbines blow dust, hay and straw residue around the knotters.

Less wear on the knotters

The manufacturer claims that a clean knotting table reduces wear on the knotters. The PowerClean fans are driven by the tractor’s hydraulics.

Larger opening under the knotter’s mouth

Besides Krone Big Pack big baler from this year equipped as standard with the V-knotter, which the manufacturer introduced at the start of 2022. The V-knotter is distinguished by the larger opening under the mouth of the knotter, which means that no twine residue is created as with a simple knotter. The scraper handle blade has been replaced with a string puller. The blade has been moved just in front of the twine disc.

Author: Robin Loman