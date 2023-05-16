Van de Zandschulp and Haase could meet Wesley Koolhof and his British partner Neal Skupski in the semi-finals. This duo must win the quarter-finals against the Australians Jason Kubler and Alex De Minaur.

Van de Zandschulp failed last Friday in the second round of singles in Rome. He lost in straight sets to Serbian Laslo Djere: 6-2, 6-4.