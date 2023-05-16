Botic van de Zandschulp and Robin Haase in the semi-finals in Rome, Demi Schuurs also further | Tennis
Botic van de Zandschulp and Robin Haase reached the doubles semi-finals of the Rome clay court tournament. They were too strong for the Scots Jamie Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand in three sets: 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.
Van de Zandschulp and Haase could meet Wesley Koolhof and his British partner Neal Skupski in the semi-finals. This duo must win the quarter-finals against the Australians Jason Kubler and Alex De Minaur.
Van de Zandschulp failed last Friday in the second round of singles in Rome. He lost in straight sets to Serbian Laslo Djere: 6-2, 6-4.
On the women’s side, Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk qualified for the doubles semi-finals. They beat Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Japan’s Miyu Kato in Rome: 6-3, 6-3.
Watch our tennis videos below
Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”