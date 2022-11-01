After work, take a dip in the heated swimming pool, drink a glass of wine from our own wine cellar or relax in the sauna… It sounds like a vacation, but in this villa in Eindhoven you can do it every day. Do you already see all this in front of you? Dream away with this Eindhoven residential gem that is now for sale on Funda.

The enormous villa has a living area of ​​753 square meters and – hold on tight – a plot of 2,057 square meters. With energy label A, partly thanks to the 31 solar panels, you live here very energy-efficiently. In addition, the center of Eindhoven and the roads are easily accessible.

You enter through the majestic electric gate and park your car in the covered car park. Family and friends can also pass, as there is space for three cars. Inside, it is a real Mecca for luxury horses.

13 bedrooms

Through the marble-floored entrance, you enter the house of thirteen rooms, spread over two floors. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, so you have plenty of space here. Do you like dinner host? It should work in this house, as there is a kitchen with a large cooking island and three wine fridges. On the ground floor you will also find a living room which consists of two sitting areas, each with a lovely fireplace.

Photo: Best Middle Group

Cinema, fitness and wine cellar

As the owner of this villa you no longer have to leave the house: all the luxury is present. For example, the house has an indoor swimming pool with a view of the garden, giving the impression of doing lengths outside. The bar, the shower, the hammam, the sauna and the relaxation room make it The well-beingfeel completely complete. The icing on the cake, the gîte has a fitness room, a wine cellar and a cinema room. There is also a guest house with one bedroom, one bathroom and air conditioning.

Relax in the garden

Prefer to sit outside? The large trees on the edge of the land offer you a lot of privacy. Don’t worry: they are at a sufficient distance, so that there is enough room for the sun. The garden consists of several terraces. So you always have a nice place outside to read a book or drink a glass of wine, for example. Sounds good, right? The villa is yours for an amount of 4,250,000 euros!

Photo: Best Middle Group