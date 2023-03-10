Spotify has announced that they are going to give the homepage a major overhaul. The iPhone app is said to adopt a kind of style similar to the popular social media platform TikTok.

The company unveiled these changes during its “Stream in 2023event with more information in a number of posts about it Blog. The changes for the iPhone app seem quite significant.

Spotify is now a kind of TikTok for music

It looks like the music streamer is focusing more on previews. The goal is to make discovering new music, podcasts (and audiobooks if you live in the US, UK or New Zealand) easier and smoother.

At the top of the Spotify iPhone homepage are buttons that allow you to choose between the three options mentioned earlier. Tapping any of these buttons will open a preview that will certainly look familiar to TikTok users. The recommendation can be a single, an album or a playlist. Do you like what you hear? Then just tap the plus icon and add the recommendation to your likes, playlists and/or downloads.

If you just want to continue listening to that song on Spotify, just press the play button (the circle with the arrow).

You can also dive deeper into what you hear by tapping on the screen, then you’ll be immediately drawn to the album. So the images don’t matter as much as on TikTok, but the style is similar.

But why this form for the iOS application?

At announcement Spotify told Spotify it was able to conclude from the data that people are more likely to keep listening to a certain artist or podcast if they know a bit about what to expect first.

That the company is opting for a style heavily based on TikTok isn’t surprising in all honesty. Spotify is just the latest in a growing group, after Instagram and YouTube also introduced similar features. According to Spotify, this will create a deeper connection between artists and fans.

The update will roll out starting Monday, but it may take a few weeks to get it. The new TikTok-like features are available on iOS and Android, for both free and premium users.

