Sport Short: Cross tennis match Rosemary rain ruins; Parties moved the day | Sports

Duels Bull Tennis Tournament Rosmalen from Wednesday to Thursday

7:47 PM The matches scheduled for Wednesday at the Rosemary Bull Tennis Tournament will not take place until Thursday. At 7:15 p.m., the organization decided there was no tennis on the Autotron campus on Wednesday.

Ariane Hortono, the only remaining Dutch player in the women’s tournament, lost the first set 6-2 to Belarus’ Arena Sabalenka, after which she was unable to play further due to rain. After a delay of several hours, it was decided to postpone the game to Thursday.

That day, Dalen Cronbur and Tim von Rijdovan bang in the second round. In the men’s match they face Canadian Felix Agar-Aliasim and American Taylor Fritz respectively. Both of those games were scheduled for Wednesday.

The second match in the Netherlands has been raining for several days. The schedule was suspended on Mondays and weekends. The finals are next Sunday.

Tennis player Tara Moore has been suspended for banned items

7:40 PM British tennis star Tara Moore has been suspended following the discovery of banned substances nandrolone and boltinone, an anabolic steroid in her model, during a doping test. This happened during the WTA tournament in Bogot, Colombia in early April, according to the International Tennis Association.

“I have never knowingly used a banned substance in my life. I’m looking into how the positive outcome happened, and I’m looking forward to proving that I’m a clean athlete, “Moore wrote on Twitter.” I’m very sorry for the suspension and hope to get back on track soon. “

The 29-year-old Moore is ranked 83rd in the world in doubles and has become Great Britain’s best doubles player. Ranked 390th in the singles category. In 2017, he was ranked 145th in the singles category.

Van Meldert of Belgium is the national trainer of Dutch gymnasts

5:08 p.m.: Dutch Gymnastics Union appoints KNGU Dirk von Meltert as National Trainer in Gymnastics. The Belgian will carry out this process until the end of this year. Von Mildert succeeds Bram von Bogovan, who resigned late last year. The women’s team has yet to find a replacement for national coach Gerben Weirsma, who left last year.

Von Meltert served as head coach of the national team until the end of 2022, working with the gymnasts at Hoftorf as head coach. “We agreed together that he would focus primarily on the sport with a view to the Dutch National Championships, the European Championships and the World Championships,” says Technical Director Jரோrgen von Leven.

The Belgian coach was appointed head coach in 2019 at the National Training Center in Hoftarp, where many, including Casimir Schmidt, train. She was previously the national coach of the Belgian men and the women of Austria.

Former gymnast Bram Louise, who trained under Van Meldert in Belgium and played for the Orange since 2018, came under negative news in 2020 that he had been manipulated, belittled and humiliated by a coach in Belgium. Louieville released his statements at a time when many (former) gymnasts and gymnasts were being exposed for abusive behavior. “We handled those reports very carefully,” said Van Leeuwen. “We have done intense research specifically on what has been published, and we have been in contact with the Belgian Federation. Based on that research, we have been able to make our choice and give Dirk confidence.

According to the technical director, “multiple parties” are involved in the investigation. “We know the sensibilities, and we wanted to deal with it well. We also know that for Dirk it was the most unpleasant side of his life.

Van Leeuwen also hopes to be able to appoint a women’s (acting) national team coach in the short term. Launching at KNGU on May 1, the technical director said, “We really see a construction as men.

Italian tennis player Berettini wins again

4:49 p.m.: Italian tennis player Matteo Beretini returns with victory. In the second round of the Stuttgart Bull Tournament, 6-2 4-6 6-3, world number 10 Moldovan Rod Albot was ranked 121st in the world.

Bertini, 26, missed the entire clay court season due to a hand surgery. In mid-May, he announced he had resumed training, but Roland Kerose came to him too early. Berettini, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, decided to focus on the grass season.

Bertini last came into action almost three months ago. In the fourth round in Indian Wells he lost to Serbia Miomir Kekmanovic.

Berettini lost to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

Water Polaster van der Slut for the seventh time at the World Cup

3:56 p.m.: Sabrina van der Slut will make her seventh appearance in her career at the World Water Polo Championships later this month. He was invited by national coach Evangelos Dudesis to the World Championships in Hungary.

Van der Slut, 31, plays for Spanish club Sabadell and finished second with Orange at the World Cup in Kazan seven years ago. In 2018 he won the European title in Barcelona.

In total, Doudesis has invited thirteen players, including three debutants: Lola Mulhuisen, Maxine Shoppe and Nina Denbrock. Fleurien Bosveld and goalkeeper Britt van den Dobbelsteen were appointed as reserves.

The Orange team starts the match against Argentina on Monday 20 June. After that, the Toedos team is waiting to fight the United States and South Africa. Team Numbers 1 qualify for the quarterfinals, while Numbers 2 and 3 play cross matches.

On Wednesday evening, Dutch water polo players will play a ‘goodbye match’ against Canada in Utrecht.

Football players lose to Suriname Jamaica in the Nations League

9.45 am: The Suriname national football team has suffered its first defeat in the Nations League of the North and the Central American Football Association (CONCOCAF). In Kingston, Jamaica was as strong as 3-1.

Yannick Wiltswood scored for national coach Stanley Menzo.

Suriname drew 1-1 with Jamaica in Paramaribo last Sunday. Next Sunday, Mexico will be the opponent.