The Moscow-based newspaper Izvestia quoted Russian government sources as saying that Ukraine and Russia had reached an agreement on the supply of grain across the Black Sea from the port of Odessa. For several weeks, Russian troops blocked supplies from the port of Odessa.

Ukraine still does not believe. The removal of landmines and other defenses could lead to a Russian attack on the port of Odessa, it seems.

Turkey

Russia and Turkey are said to have agreed on a road map. In doing so, Turkey will clear the coastal area near Odessa and carry grain ships in the neutral waters of the Black Sea. After that, Russian warships would take grain boats to Phosphorus, the link between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

The agreements will be formally ratified on Wednesday during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Turkey. Turkey hopes the proposal will be approved by the United Nations, locals said, adding that security concerns would be allayed. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

World Granary

Ukraine is called the bread basket of the world. The Russian invasion of the country has significantly affected exports because Ukrainian ports have been blocked. Thus, there is a risk of famine, especially in African countries. Kiev will be skeptical of the currently proposed agreement.

Food prices have also risen sharply since the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, the United States has warned more than a dozen countries that Russia is trying to sell “stolen Ukrainian grain” mainly in Africa. Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing grain from occupied territories and selling it abroad.

By: Peter Wieser