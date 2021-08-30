Sport Kort: golfer Besseling finishes thirteenth in Switzerland | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

Golfer Besseling finished thirteenth in Switzerland

6:03 p.m .: Golfer Wil Besseling finished thirteenth at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. Besseling, 35, recorded a 67-stroke inning at Crans-Montana on the final day and came out with 8 strokes under par.

Besseling had four birdies and a bogey on the final day. For Besseling, the tournament in Switzerland started moderately with a score of 71. A day later he needed 5 strokes less and on Saturday he ran a lap of 68.

For Lars van Meijel and Darius van Driel the tournament was over after two days, they did not make the cut in the Alps.

The victory in Switzerland went to Dane Rasmus Højgaard, who came out at -13 after a strong final round of 63.

Rider Smolders misses after victory at the Hamburg jump-off in Brussels

6:02 p.m .: Rider Harrie Smolders narrowly missed the jump-off a day after winning the “classic” competition in the busy Global Champions Tour in Hamburg in the Brussels Grand Prix. The Brabant rider, who will start the fight for the European title with the Dutch team on Wednesday, made a jumping error with Monaco.

In Hamburg, Smolders didn’t even need a play-off in the eleventh stage of the tough Global Champions Tour series. The 41-year-old Brabançon was the only one of the 29 combinations to go clear in the first round with Une de l’Othain, so no recall was necessary. Smolders won 99,000 euros in the German city with this victory.

Immediately after his victory, he left for Brussels. “Initially it wasn’t even my intention to go to Hamburg,” said Smolders. “But because my team might have run out of a rider there, I went as fast as a substitute. I only had one horse with me. One from the Othain got better. It was more than expected, so I only participated in the final. It also went very well. It’s kind of a classic in equestrian sport. This victory is a good boost.

The Brussels Grand Prix was won a day later by American Jessica Springsteen, daughter of world-famous singer Bruce Springsteen. Smolders finished fourteenth, just behind compatriot Willem Greve.

On Wednesday Smolders will start with Park Bingo for TeamNL at the European Championships in Riesenbeck. The former world number 1 also recently participated in the Nations Cup of the Tokyo Olympic Games. TeamNL stayed just outside the medals there.

Cyclist Politt wins the Tour of Germany, Kristoff the last stage

17:37: Cyclist Nils Politt won the Tour of Germany. The German from Bora-hansgrohe, who won the third stage on Saturday, successfully defended the leading position in the final stage from Erlangen to Nuremberg. The last stage was won by Alexander Kristoff.

The Norwegian from Team Emirates beat the German Pascal Ackermann and the Italian Luca Mozzato in the sprint after 156 kilometers. Kristoff also won the second stage of the Tour of Germany.

Politt was 4 seconds ahead of his teammates Ackermann and Kristoff in the general classification. The 27-year-old cyclist also won the twelfth stage of the Tour de France in July.

Cyclist Cosnefroy beats Alaphilippe in Classic Brittany

5:03 p.m .: Cyclist Benoît Cosnefroy won the 85th Brittany Classic. The Frenchman from AG2R won the sprint after a race of 251 kilometers, starting and finishing in Plouay, against his French refugee compatriot Julian Alaphilippe and his Danish teammate Mikkel Frølich Honoré.

The trio, with Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, took on leaders Quinten Hermans of Belgium and Alessandro de Marchi of Italy. However, the winner of the Slovenian Tour had to let go of all three. They took back Hermans first, then De Marchi, then left them both behind.

Alaphilippe tried to unload Cosnefroy in the last kilometers, but it did not work. In the upward sprint, his compatriot, the world champion of Deceuninck – Quick-Step, was also too fast. Honoré finished third.

FIFA can extend international period in South America by two days

4:16 p.m .: FIFA could extend the next international matches for South America by two days. The Spanish federation appealed the decision, but the TAS sports court ruled in favor of FIFA.

FIFA took the decision at the request of the South American confederation CONMEBOL. It applies to international matches in September and October. “Our decision was made after consulting all relevant stakeholders and taking into account all relevant circumstances, in particular the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and in particular health considerations for players,” FIFA said. “Today’s CAS decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision and completely rejects the Spanish La Liga’s arguments.”

Spanish clubs, along with other European leagues, have threatened not to release the players due to the extra two days. As a result, they are not back in clubs until later. “We are now awaiting the release of the players for the next qualifiers in South America, in accordance with the recent FIFA ruling, the legality and legitimacy of which has been recognized in today’s CAS ruling.”

Quartararo strengthens MotoGP World Championship lead with British GP victory

3:26 p.m .: French road racer Fabio Quartararo won the British MotoGP Grand Prix at Silverstone, consolidating his leadership position in the world championship. The Yamaha factory team rider recorded his fifth victory of the season.

Quartararo took the lead on the fifth of 20 laps on the English circuit from Spaniard Pol Espargaro (Honda), who started from pole but gradually fell back. The French then moved away from the rest of the peloton and crossed the finish line almost 3 seconds ahead. Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) crossed the finish line in second position and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished third.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez fell on his Honda in the first lap and had to retire. He took Spaniard Jorge Martin with him in his crash.

Morbidelli quickly in the Yamaha factory team, Dovizioso makes a comeback

3:01 p.m .: Italian rider Franco Morbidelli will be promoted to the Yamaha factory MotoGP team this season. He replaces Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who previously announced his departure from Yamaha and will join Aprilia after this season. Morbidelli, 26, is currently recovering from knee surgery.

A rider has already been found for the place Morbidelli is leaving behind with the Yamaha satellite team. Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso is set to interrupt his sabbatical and possibly return to the top category of motorsport in September. Dovizioso is the 2017, 2018 and 2019 vice-world champion. During these years he rode for Ducati.

“Nothing has been signed yet, I can only share our plans with you,” said Lin Jarvis, Yamaha team manager, in a video message. “Our plan was to present ‘Franky’ (Morbidelli) next year as the official factory team driver, but due to the premature termination of the contract with Vinales he is already arriving this season. We have a verbal agreement with Dovizioso.

Yamaha is one of the best teams in MotoGP. Frenchman Fabio Quartararo is leading the world championship this year on behalf of Yamaha.

Douma and Lau run for Dutch titles 10 kilometers

14h19: Richard Douma and Jasmijn Lau crowned themselves Dutch champions over 10 kilometers on the road in Hem (North Holland) in West Frisian.

Douma beat Benjamin de Haan in the final sprint and won the gold medal in 29.22 minutes. De Haan clocked 29.23. Filmon Tesfu was third in 29.25. Lau performed a long solo and won the title in 33.26. Julia van Velthoven won the silver medal in 33.58 and Tirza van der Wolf won the bronze medal with her time of 34.08.

Douma was sort of walking in his garden. Zaandammer, 28, was very keen on the title as he is the Dutch record holder for the 5 km (13.27) and 10 km (28.08). He also became the Netherlands 1,500-meter track champion for the fourth time this summer, but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Lau was the favorite for the women’s title. She is the reigning European champion with the promises (under 23) of the 10,000 meters and this summer also won the Dutch title in the longest distance on the track.

Former PSV player Nilis (54) starts his first job as head coach

12:39 p.m .: Luc Nilis starts his first job as a head coach. The 54-year-old former forward will coach merged Limburg club SV Belisia, which play at a somewhat lower level, in Belgium.

Nilis played football for PSV between 1994 and 2000 and had great success with the Eindhoven team. The former international has already played for Anderlecht. After his adventure at PSV, Nilis had to prematurely end his career at Aston Villa, after an open fracture in the lower leg.

Nilis then worked for PSV, Kasimpasa, Gençlerbirligi, KSK Hasselt, VVV-Venlo, Ankaragücü and the Jordanian national team as a strikers coach and assistant coach.

Ilya Ivashka first Belarusian with ATP title since 2003

9:47 am: Ilya Ivashka is the first Belarusian tennis player since 2003 to win an ATP Tour tournament. The 27-year-old did this in Winston-Salem in the United States, where he was too strong for Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in the final: 6-0 6-2.

Ivashka lost just two points on his serve in the one-sided game and it only took him 55 minutes to win. This made it the shortest final of this tennis season.

“It was a dream week. A great tournament, ”said Ivashka, the world number 63, who has never yet won a title at the highest level. “I have waited for this so much.”

The last Belarusian tennis player to win an ATP title was Max Mirnii in 2003 in Rotterdam.