disqualification leads to shocking bronze medal for Canadian swimmers

A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympic Games was briefly caught in the controversy at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

This happened under exceptional circumstances – a few disqualifications kept the Canadian women’s swim relay team waiting on Sunday.

Great Britain and the United States were disqualified from the start of the women’s 4x100m freestyle in the second sprint rally. The latter country protested the race, but the decision stood, giving Canada third place and a bronze – 11 of the games.

Team Morgan Bird, Katarina Roxon, Sabrina Duchesne and Aurélie Rivard stared and gazed at each other on deck when news of the post-race disqualification broke, apparently terrified of celebrating too soon.

Due to the US protest, the medal ceremony for this event has been postponed.

Learn more about Swim mode Tokyo and other athletes on the fifth working day here.

Here’s more of what you missed on Sunday:

Lakatos wins the money again

Around the same time as the swimming chaos, Canadian wheelchair runner Brent Lakatos won another silver in Tokyo, this time in the men’s T53 400m.

After taking second place again, 41-year-old Dorval native Kew rushed to the finish with a personal best 46.75 seconds. But that was not enough to catch up with Thai Pongsakorn Paeyo, who broke Lakatos’ world record with 46.61 points.

The Canadian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay took third place after being eliminated twice at the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Sunday. (Oliver Walters / CBC)

Canada wint brons in para triathlon

While it didn’t happen overnight in Canada, it’s impossible not to forget Stefan Daniel’s superb bronze medal run in the men’s PTS5 paratriathlon.

The 24-year-old finished in 59 minutes 22 seconds and adds it to his silver medal in the PT4 para triathlon at Rio 2016.

“I absolutely fought for it,” said Devin Herrocks of CBC Sports. “I am really proud of my efforts today.”

The athlete added that he wanted to show that para sports have the same legitimacy as the Olympic team.

“I think we’re doing a good job of proving that here… I’m really excited to know where the sport is at; I really hope to inspire Canadians back home and maybe some people will go biking or running today.

View | Canadian Stephen Daniel on his bronze medal:

Stephan Daniel meditates after his bronze medal Calgary’s Stephan Daniel says he is very proud of his efforts and hopes they inspire Canadians. 1:49

Canadian Camille Frenet finished fourth outside the medals with a time of 1:10:09 in the women’s PTS5 paratriathlon.

Frenette, 25, also works on the front line as a pharmacy student, helping people administer the COVID-19 vaccine in clinics across Nova Scotia.

Tribute to the former captain

The Canadian men’s wheelchair basketball team have now claimed their first victory in Tokyo. She faced Korea in a 74-64 bout at Ariak Arena on Sunday.

In addition to great skill, there is a lot of heart in this team.

The men wore Superman tattoos as a tribute to former Captain David Inge, who has one on his shoulder.

The engineer won three Paralympic medals, including two gold, and was the flag bearer at the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony. Bureaucratic conflict over ratings, the athletes were reassessed and the engineer was not eligible to join the team.

The athlete posted a “thank you” message on Instagram, saying he was moved by emotion while working as a commentator on the CBC game.

Tokyo football and archery kick off

Two other sports kicked off in Tokyo on Sunday: futsal and archery.

While one of the five players can be seen – the goalkeeper – Barra’s football is only played by the visually impaired. Although fans are not allowed to play these games, fans must remain silent until a goal is scored – players use their hearing to follow the ball and make noise.

For more information on futsal, visit This is an explanation of some of the unique sports.

Canada’s Brent Lakatos won the silver medal in the men’s T53 400m final on Sunday. (Dean Mahtaropoulos / Getty Images)

The shooting athletes participated in training sessions at the Asaka shooting range. But the football matches have already started, as host Japan beat France 4-0 at home.

centimeter of gold

Jarrah Tanayash was kicked out of Iraq after throwing his life at the Tokyo National Stadium and scoring an 11.15m point in the men’s F40 shot.

It was a world record – but only for a moment.

Denis Genizdilov of the Russian Paralympic Committee was also present, beating the athlete by throwing another thumb to win the world record title and the gold medal.

The athletes hugged after a fierce battle. Portugal’s Miguel Monteiro, former world record holder, won bronze.

Japan’s Satoru Hinata, left, and France’s Babakar Niang, right, face off in their Group A 5 soccer qualifier at Omi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. (Kyoshi Ota / Getty Images)

Swimmers are a sensation

Canadian swimmers break national pool records.

On Sunday alone, three athletes – Nicholas Jay Torbide, Nicholas Bennett and Sabrina Duchesne – swam quickly in their own events to score new Canadian points.

Although they haven’t won any medals, the pioneers are making a statement in Tokyo.