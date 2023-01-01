Sun. Jan 1st, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Claudia de Breij herself suffered no fault at DWDD – Wel.nl 2 min read

Claudia de Breij herself suffered no fault at DWDD – Wel.nl

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 62
Is it better for our health not to follow too many (heavy) news? 2 min read

Is it better for our health not to follow too many (heavy) news?

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 71
Lectures for children in more than twenty museums, including six in Leiden 2 min read

Lectures for children in more than twenty museums, including six in Leiden

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 123
Still need fireworks? Den Bleker has sufficient stock! 2 min read

Still need fireworks? Den Bleker has sufficient stock!

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 100
End-of-year storms and showers: here’s how to safely set off fireworks 3 min read

End-of-year storms and showers: here’s how to safely set off fireworks

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 84
This way you can start the new year with a tidy smartphone 4 min read

This way you can start the new year with a tidy smartphone

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 104

You may have missed

Spain chooses “artificial intelligence” as word of the year 2022 2 min read

Spain chooses “artificial intelligence” as word of the year 2022

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 61
Ericsson, winner of the Indy 500, shines in the United States: “I didn’t have my chance in F1” 3 min read

Ericsson, winner of the Indy 500, shines in the United States: “I didn’t have my chance in F1”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 53
From today, without passport control and with euros to Croatia 2 min read

From today, without passport control and with euros to Croatia

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 49
Zuidwolde’s sick Nikita Heuvelman continues to fight for a new life in the United States 3 min read

Zuidwolde’s sick Nikita Heuvelman continues to fight for a new life in the United States

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 47