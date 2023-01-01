Spain chooses “artificial intelligence” as word of the year 2022

MADRID – Each year, the word of the year is also chosen in Spain by Agencia Efe and Fundéu BBVA. It was recently announced which of the 12 candidates became the word of the year 2022 in Spain. In the Netherlands and Belgium, Van Dale chose the word “climate sticker” this year, while the word of the year in the UK was “goblin fashion”.

In Spain this year there were 12 candidates for the Spanish word of the year 2022: ‘apocalipsis’, ‘criptomoneda’, ‘diversidad’, ‘ecocidio’, ‘gasoducto’, ‘gigafactoría’, ‘gripalizar’, ‘inflación ‘, ‘artificial intelligence’, ‘sexdopaje’, ‘topar’ and ‘ucraniano’. In the end, “artificial intelligence” received the most votes and became the word of the year 2022 in Spain.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) or artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of creating an artifact that exhibits some form of intelligence. It is difficult to define exactly what “intelligence” is. It is therefore also difficult to define what exactly artificial intelligence is. “Artificial Inteligencia” is defined in the Spanish Academic Dictionary as “a scientific discipline concerned with the creation of computer programs that perform actions similar to those of the human mind, such as learning or logical reasoning”.

‘Artificial intelligence’ has been in the dictionary since 1982 and has been chosen as the word of the year 2022 due to its significant presence in the media over the last twelve months, as well as in the societal debate due to the different advances in this science. .

It’s the tenth time Fundéu BBVA Foundation Choose the word of the year. Previous winners were ‘escrache’ (2013), ‘selfie’ (2014), ‘refugiado’ (2015), ‘populismo’ (2016), ‘aporofobia’ (2017), ‘microplástico’ (2018), ’emojis’ ( 2019), ‘confinamiento’ (2020) and ‘vacuna’ (2021). ‘Artificial intelligence’ is the first winner after the pandemic that has nothing to do with this bad period.