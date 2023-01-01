Claudia de Breij herself suffered no fault at DWDD – Wel.nl

Claudia de Breij herself did not have to deal with transgressive behavior at De Wereld Draait Door (DWDD). This is what the comedian said during his New Year’s conference.

De Breij, a former DWDD presenter and frequent talk show guest, spoke for the first time in her performance about Volkskrant’s much-discussed article about the backstage situation on the talk show. Dozens of former employees spoke in the newspaper last month about the “cross-border behavior” of, among others, presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk.

During her conference, the actress engaged in a fictitious telephone conversation with a talk show host who invited her to come and discuss the subject. The man asked her if she had also experienced transgressive behavior at DWDD. “No, I don’t,” replied De Breij. “But I was different in that hierarchy.”

Year of De Mol

On her New Year’s Eve show, the comedian also mentioned other examples of celebrities who made headlines last year due to misconduct, like Lil Kleine and Glennis Grace, among others. “2022 was the year of crossing boundaries. I don’t know much about Chinese astrology, but it certainly wasn’t De Mol’s year,” she said, referring to John , Linda and Johnny de Mol.

The comedian said earlier that she will respond to the story for the first time at her New Year’s conference. to the revelations about DWDD,” De Breij wrote on Instagram. “What do I have to say about that? It doesn’t lend itself to a sound sentence. I need a little more space for that. I have that space in my lecture of the New Years, so good! I definitely have something to say about that, but please on my own stage.”

Between 2006 and 2008, De Breij was responsible for the presentation of DWDD Mondays. In the years that followed, she regularly joined the BNNVARA program as a guest, which ended in 2020.