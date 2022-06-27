Stedin claims to install 1 new transformer house every two days. This year, the network operator will need 150 transformer houses in its catchment area to meet growing consumer demand.

“Transformer houses, or transformer houses as we call them, are the local energy source that makes solar panels, charging stations and heat pumps possible in every neighborhood,” says David Peters, director of the technology at Stedin.

Major renovation

“To switch from natural gas and coal to sustainable electricity, we are in the process of renovating our electricity network,” continues Peters. “Our customers are already fully committed to the energy transition at home: they will drive electrically, buy a heat pump or install solar panels. All of these devices require or produce significantly more electricity, which is why we are increasing the capacity of the network. More cables and thus also transformer houses are needed.

Stedin already manages some 26,500 processor houses in the provinces of Utrecht, Zeeland and South Holland. Their appearance and size can vary greatly, but most are around 2.5 by 3 meters. In the transformer house, the medium voltage is converted to low voltage, so that it can be used around the house. In addition, they also make it possible to charge nearby cars and transport sustainable electricity from solar panels to rooftops. A transformer house is therefore an indispensable hub for the neighborhood’s energy supply and crucial for making homes more sustainable.

Heavier electrical connection

Stedin regularly receives questions about new transformer houses. The place where such a house will be placed is a bit tricky, because not all places are equally suitable. For example, they must be located on a public road in a central location in the neighborhood. In addition, Stedin technicians must be able to reach them easily for an intervention or a malfunction. Stedin installs the transformer houses in collaboration with the municipality. The neighborhood will be informed and involved as much as possible during the installation of a new transformer station.

The electricity grid should not only be extended for solar panels, but also for large electrical appliances in the house such as an induction hob, charging station or heat pump. This often requires a heavier electrical connection. Stedin also receives more and more requests for reinforcements. Normally this is around 450 requests per week and this increased to over 600 requests per week earlier this year.