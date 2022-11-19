Six (tentative) locations for sprint races in 2023 known

Formula 1 has designated the provisional locations for the six sprint races of 2023. Spa-Francorchamps, Baku and Qatar, among others, are almost certain of a Formula 1 sprint race.

Formula 1 wanted more sprint races on the calendar this year but had to make do with the three that were there due to disagreements between the teams and the FIA. This year, these parties have agreed to increase the number of sprint races, from three to six in 2023.

This year, Imola, Austria and Brazil have been authorized to organize the sprint races. According Motorsport.com Austria and Brazil will also host a sprint race in 2023, alongside Azerbaijan (Baku), Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), Qatar (Losail) and the United States (Austin). These have not yet been officially confirmed, but are said to be almost certain. Only Qatar would be a question mark, with Saudi Arabia a possible candidate for this spot.

Sprint races were introduced in 2021 in the hopes of making race weekends a bit more interesting for young fans in particular. The format ensures that qualifying already takes place on Friday, but it does not determine the starting order for Sunday’s race. This is what the sprint race is for, over a distance of one hundred kilometers or a maximum of half an hour.

Next year Formula 1 wants to experiment with a new DRS rule in all six sprint races, allowing drivers to use it from the second lap instead of the third. This proposal is subject to the approval of the World Motor Sport Council.