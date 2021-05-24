St. Galens International University of Political Economics Rating provides insights into national elite organizations and builds their expected value in the post-COVID world.

Singapore, May 24, 2021 (Monday) – From Elite Quality Schedule 2021 (EQx2021) Global elites seek to measure the way in which their communities contribute to development. It specifically measures the economic and political power of the elite and evaluates how the elite activates or impedes economic and political development. Creating or extracting elite value mechanisms can help identify job opportunities and the growth and development of a country.

EQx2021 explores 151 countries (initially expanded from 32) EQx2020 Report) Also looked at 107 component indicators (against 72) and expanded the data. Research conducted by St. Galen University in Singapore and Singapore Management University in partnership with International Education Partners and St. Galen University Value Creating FoundationProvides personal insights into sustainable value creation by elites around the world.

Management scientists sought to understand sustainable business models in their work. Economists develop simulation models to help policymakers develop comprehensive policies for long-term economic growth and human development. Located at the crossroads of management, economics and political science, EQX is an intermediate effort to monitor and anticipate value creation that is embedded in communities. Cassas and Kosi argue that evaluating the business models of the state elite in terms of value creation is generally essential to achieving sustainable prosperity and organizational growth, rather than gaining value from society as a whole.

EQx surveyed 151 countries in four ideological domains to determine elite quality in a particular country. They are: economic strength, economic value, political power and political value. Are classified as elite High quality snacks (Grades 1 to 10), High quality snacks (Grades 11 to 25), Quality snack (Levels 26 to 75), Medium quality snacks (Level 76 to 124), Backward elites (Ranking over 125). The comparison provides insight into the results of the country and the future of global ranking communities. EQx is designed as a tool for business leaders and politicians to understand how their actions affect the community as a whole.

EQx2021 topped Singapore overall. The city-state business elite are by far the most valuable inventors in the world. The top three are Switzerland (second) and the United Kingdom (third). The United States is defending their 5th place, while Germany has slipped from 3rd in 2020 to 15th in 202. Israel had the biggest win in the EQx2021, rising to 7th place. Another thing is that the performance of the elite in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic is clearly relevant to the current public discourse. EQx2021 found that high-level elites are more capable in places such as Singapore (# 1), Switzerland (# 2), Israel (# 7), Norway (# 8), or New Zealand (# 13). Protect their country from the health and economic consequences of COVID-19.

Singapore

Singapore topped the EQX world rankings and topped the list for the second year in a row. The city-state business elite are by far the most valuable innovators in the world, and the value creation of Singapore’s elite mainly emerges from their strong positions in economic value, including their position in free trade, open position for business and foreign direct investment. Singapore is at the forefront of venture capital investment and access to entrepreneurship, which allows for the rapid formation of new elites. Singapore’s strong institutions, political stability and low levels of corruption have undoubtedly helped translate economic value into broader social and economic benefits for the population, reflecting higher scores for institutional standards and the government’s response to change. Overall, the code shows that Singaporean elites, with the help of strong political and social institutions, have developed exceptional business models based on content and value creation.

a

The results of EQx2021 have implications, value and impact on Singapore because its indicators can help social, political and political stakeholders in two ways: first, by showing future value-adding methods, especially to countries with which Singapore is a close partner; Second, by helping policymakers identify areas in Singapore where more comprehensive policy can be formulated.

For more information about Singapore Rankings and Scorecard, see Linked to the Singapore scorecard.

European Union and Germany

Germany, who topped the EU rankings in Ecuador last year, performed well in a spectacular event in the Netherlands (4th place). Sweden’s Scandinavia (6th), Norway (8th), Denmark (10th) and Finland (14th) and post-Soviet Estonia (12th) also surpassed Europe’s “economic power” in EQx2021. Germany, the world leader, has been pushed back by the inability of the elite to deliver political and economic value as it has done in the past (ranking 13th and 19th in the index areas, respectively). It is also interesting to note that in addition to Estonia, Eastern European countries such as Lithuania (24th), Hungary (33rd) or Poland (35th) have the best quality standards in France (23rd) or Spain (27th) or Italy (standard). 36th). Although there is no evidence of a superior elite quality in the EU among wealthy southern and northern Europeans, the countries of Eastern Europe are now on par with southern Europe. If the Eastern European countries take advantage of the moderate growth phase predicted by EQX to effectively transform the elite business models, the East will be the first region to unite with the North.

Elites in the United States and the United Kingdom

Despite challenges such as Brexit and voter polarization, both the UK and the US have value-driven elite systems. One important reason is that the British and American elites are the least powerful in the world within their political economies. The EQX Power subcommittee corresponds to the powerlessness of the top ranks (third and first, respectively) and is a ranking representing diverse and complex economies supported by strong political institutions. However, the fact that both the UK and US elites are performing well, but not performing well, is surprising given the EQX sub-index, which means that they were able to find more than justify their organizational arrangements, restrictions and balances (12th and 18th). . The question moving forward is: Can the companies of these Anglo-Saxon states be transformed by elite business models?

BRICS countries

As a developed country China has a high EQX score (26) and almost three times the per capita wealth. In the post-COVID economy, the creation of value for its elite is driving China’s growth and the world’s growth, if not for at least a decade. Russia (65th), Brazil (85th), South Africa (99th) and India (118th) are in the BRICS rankings. The question that arises is, what can the elites in these countries do to increase the inclusion of their business models?

African countries

The results of EQx2021 predict long-term sustainable growth in more than 70% of the surveyed African countries. Many African countries now have an elite standard, which is relatively higher than the per capita GDP (in terms of purchasing power parity). While the St. Gallen Ecumenical Council managed positive shortcomings, it identified significant developing countries this decade due to its relatively high quality: Rwanda (52nd), Benin (58th), Kenya (66th), Ghana (63rd) and Uganda (75th) ). Global investors are advised to stick to these countries and Africa, but not blindly. South Africa has an elite standard (back in the 99s) that is commensurate with per capita income, and if the mining elite business models are not reformed, the power stagnation seen by Sudan, Equatorial Guinea and Angola will stagnate.

View the Elite Quality Index Here, You can track it Social networking site FacebookAnd this Center, And this Twitter.

You can also read the commentary on the first edition of the Elite Quality Index Here.