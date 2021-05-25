I remember Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. In it, Trump pressured his Republican member to find ‘votes’. This is a completely absurd phone call because it shows that he really believed that Trump had won the election – although the evidence for that has not yet seen the light of day.

I wrote an article about it that never saw daylight. Because, before the deadline, the big news came: Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters who wanted to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence. In that unpublished column, I wrote that there was a clear split in the Republican Party: one group, along with the ‘Big Lie’, had committed electoral fraud by the Democrats, while the other group opposed it. During these weeks, it became clear what the future direction of the party would be as these groups could not live together.

It is now clear. The Republican Party has been taken over by the Big Lie group, which is ready to undermine American democracy if necessary. Liz Cheney was recently voted out of an important position. He is also one of the faces of the backlash against Big Lie and Trump. After the reconciliation of Trump and Mike Pence and the introduction of new voting restrictions in Georgia – this is another change that will further bring the Republican Party in line with the Trump ideology.

The interesting thing about Liz Cheney is that he really always supported Trump – except in his statement on the election. As a politician from the conservative state of Wyoming, he was also one of the most conservative voices in the party – twice as many people living there as cows. He represents a traditional type of Republican: a conservative who firmly believes in a small but efficient government and functioning law and order. The latter includes the belief in elections and the organization that controls it.

The Republican Party has taken a dangerous path. Its results will be questionable in future elections as well, which could prevent the official election results from being recognized. With new attacks on the Capitol or through telephone conversations between Trump and Rafensberger. If this does not cause unrest in the United States, it certainly does occur in other parts of the world. Dictators will reap the benefits of such doubts about the functioning of democracy.