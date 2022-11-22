Sharing a laptop? WhatsApp Web is working on password protection for chats | Technology

WhatsApp Web users will soon be able to provide additional security for the app. The messaging service will give them the option to protect their chats with a password, reports the generally well-known WABetaInfo Monday.

iOS and Android users have long had the choice of securing messaging through facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. This is in addition to locking the phone itself, so it’s an extra layer of security.

There was no such option yet for the desktop version of WhatsApp, but according to WABetaInfo courier service will change soon. Users will soon be able to set that a password must first be entered before they can access chats, the website reports.

The new feature is intended to prevent others from opening WhatsApp Web on a laptop or computer and immediately reading chats. This is useful, for example, if a device is used by several people.

The password is supposed to be re-entered each time you open the desktop application. Users can choose to enable the feature, but it is not required. It is not yet known exactly when the feature will be rolled out.

