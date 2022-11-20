Apps of the week: Google consolidates your health data | Technology

20 nov 2022 om 04:58

Spotify now works better on your Apple Watch, and Google aggregates your health data on Android. These are the apps of the week.

Spotify

For Apple Watch users, Spotify has received a major update. The extra screen real estate of the latest Apple Watch models is now better utilized, so you don’t need to use the iPhone app as often.

For example, album art and song titles appear larger, making it easier to find what you’re looking for. It’s now also possible to show all individual songs or podcast episodes in each playlist and toggle shuffle on and off.

The main new feature is downloading music and podcasts to your Apple Watch without needing the iPhone app. Spotify Premium subscribers have been able to put audio on their watch for a few years, but only now can it be done through the smartwatch screen itself.

Photo: Spotify

Download Spotify for android Where iOS (free).

Health Connection

Google wants to combine all the health data on your smartphone through the new Health Connect app. Apps that connect to Health Connect can then communicate with each other for a complete picture of your health.

For example, the workout you track in an app is synced to the app you use to count your calories. You can indicate per application whether you allow access to your data.

Health Connect can be downloaded from the Play Store, but Google clearly states that it is still a beta version. This means that the app may still be unstable and have bugs.

The app currently works with Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum, among others. Other applications will be added later.

Photo: Google

Download Health Connect for android (free).

Immortality

Actress Marissa Marcel has disappeared. She made three films that never materialized and she has since disappeared. It’s up to you to find out what happened by watching extracts from these films. This is the concept of the game Immortality.

This game comes from the brain of Sam Barlow, who previously His history and count the lies made. As Immortality do these games have real actors playing the roles. In doing so, the game maker blurs the line between film and game.

You live the story Immortality non-linear. Your choices determine which shards you see in which order. You find new clips by tapping on faces or objects. You browse through a seemingly inexhaustible source of images. The game urges players to stay alert and approach these shards in other ways as well.

Immortality is now free to download and play, provided you have a Netflix subscription.

Download Immortality for android Where iOS (free).

