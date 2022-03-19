Sergiño Dest must miss El Clásico









© Provided by Football Zone



Sergiño Dest cannot play next Sunday in the Clásico against Real Madrid. The right defender had to be transported from the bus to the hotel by his teammate Gavi on Thursday evening after the Europa League match against Galatasaray (1-2). Tests show that Dest suffered a hamstring injury, Barcelona report. It is not specified how long the ex-Ajacied will be absent. The injury is troublesome for Dest, who was called up to the United States national team hours after the match against the Turks.

For Dest, the duel with Galatasaray ended ten minutes after the break, when he was forced to be replaced by Ronald Araújo. The American back is believed to have suffered a muscle injury, although further investigation is needed to determine the exact severity of the injury. The game with Real should come too soon, because Dest couldn’t walk from the team bus to the hotel alone.

Footage circulating the internet shows how the former Ajax player sits on Gavi’s back as the two walk from the players’ bus to the hotel. “He had problems with his hamstrings, I hope it’s not serious,” Xavi said afterwards. Dest’s injury came when he started a sliding tackle on Muhammed Aktürkoglu ten minutes after the break. Hours after his injury, it was announced that Dest would be part of the United States squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica at the end of this month.

Pique also had to stop the fight early. The central defender left the field ten minutes before the hour for Clément Lenglet. “He said he had trouble sprinting so we decided to change him,” Xavi said after the race. Movistar+† “Pique has been suffering from physical discomfort for a month.” The exact seriousness of the centre-back also remains to be determined. It’s unclear whether he’ll be fit in time for the Clásico.