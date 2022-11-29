The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A continues in the early stages on Tuesday Ecuador (1-1-0) takes Senegal (1-0-1) We bring you all the action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar!

You can watch this game on FS1 and Every game of the tournament on Fox Sports Family Networks – the tournament’s official English-language broadcast partner in the United States – and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can too Stream full match replays for free on Doobie .

Here are the best plays!

Ecuador vs Senegal

Set the stage

Ecuador is on course to advance to the knockout stages for the second time in World Cup history. A draw or win on Tuesday is enough. On the other hand, as the competition heats up, Senegal will be looking for a much-needed win. Only a win or draw can enter the knockout round Netherlands is disturbed by Qatar Inside Same game on FOX.

An example is Ecuador-Senegal

The “World Cup Now” crew handed over their keys and which players they see in Tuesday’s game, which will send one team into the knockout stages and the other home.

3′ – Senegal are off to a good start

Babe Quay detected Idrissa Gueye A cross into the middle of the penalty area, but Gueye misses with a shot.

4′ – Energy of Senegal is there already high

In a must-win game, the Senegalese fans will be loud and proud, hoping to lift the team to victory.

8′ – Senegal continue to have chances

Paul Dea Run into the box and get a chance to go through it. However, his shot went wide left and Senegal were still looking for a place on the board.

30′ – Senegal fans keep bringing the energy

Senegal fans know it’s do or die as they sing and dance throughout the game.

42′ – Penalty awarded to Senegal

Mr. Ismaila He was fouled by an Ecuadorian player as he cleared the ball in the penalty area, drawing the penalty and giving Senegal the best goal of the game.

44′ – Senegal score!

Senegal took a 1-0 lead with a penalty kick. According to the conditions, Senegal will advance to the knockout round, while Ecuador will go home. With the Netherlands leading in Qatar at half-time, Ecuador need at least a draw to go through.

Senegal’s Ismail Char scored against Ecuador in the 44′.

67′ – Ecuador level the game but significantly help their chances of progressing

Moses Gaiseto Later in the match, he got his right foot on the ball for a corner shot. Ecuador need only a draw to advance to the knockout rounds.

70′ – Senegal responds immediately!

Senegal were briefly on the brink of elimination after a goal in Ecuador. Three minutes after Ecuador equalized, Kalidou Coulibaly Senegal scored a set goal and took the rebound from a free kick to give Senegal a 2-1 lead.

With the Netherlands still beating Qatar, Senegal must win to advance to the knockout rounds.

Read more from this World Cup :

Check out the full World Cup schedule and how to watch every match live Here .