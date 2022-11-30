 By Floris Cup

The United States will provide $53 million to support Ukraine’s power grid, which is currently under Russian shelling.

Why is this important?

In the message: Ukraine’s electricity grid has been the target of Russian bombing for weeks amid the first snowfall in several cities across the country. Meanwhile, temperatures also dropped below freezing, putting additional stress on the remaining power grid. Washington proposes to support the Ukrainian people New additional support package About $53 million will be available.

The Kremlin has relentlessly pursued attacks on Ukraine’s gas and electricity infrastructure in recent weeks. About 10 million Ukrainians are currently without power as Russia bombed the country’s power grid again last week, while temperatures plunged below freezing.