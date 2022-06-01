Search for the Netherlands’ best mascot: “Empathy is important”

Sometimes mascots have a connection to the club’s past, he sees. “For example, you have Coentje in Feyenoord, which is named after Coen Moulijn. Or it’s an animal from the region.”

Mascots in the Netherlands are often aimed at children. “They are intended to draw children’s attention to the club in a positive way.”

UNITED STATES

In the United States, mascots have a broader function. “You see them much more often there. The sporting experience is also very different there. A lot of things are always happening around. On the screens and on the pitch, you can see artists performing at halftime , or when the game is coming. Not just the mascots, but also the cheerleaders. In Europe, we are a little more restrained.