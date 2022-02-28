Scientists offer Ukrainian colleagues a workplace

The research community is also working hard to help Ukrainians. An attempt is made to help refugee scientists with the hashtag ScienceForUkraine, among others.

For a few days #ScienceForUkraine on Twitter with the call to action for all students and researchers who have problems in Ukraine. Needless to say, virtually all research has stalled, people have to flee and can’t complete their education or work. And so the question was: enroll in any institute that can help you. And it is now being done by laboratories, scientists and universities around the world.

Sleeping places are offered, but also research places in all kinds of research fields. Among other things, there is a list of laboratories ready to help, which now contains at least 100 initiatives.

Professor Marie-José van Tol also shares the initiative online. She will soon be the new president of the Young Academy. “If Ukrainian scientists flee here, receive them generously,” she said in an appeal. According to Van Tol, the government should also contribute financially to this. “It’s not just a form of humanitarian aid,” she says, “but ultimately also an investment in democracy. The danger is that a whole generation of scientists in Ukraine will be wiped out and with it their knowledge and discoveries.