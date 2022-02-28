Apple iPhone 14 diagram shows a double hole for the camera

It has been rumored for some time that Apple is finally getting rid of the notch. Instead, the iPhone 14 gets a screen hole. But it does not stop at a single hole because Face ID requires the necessary space. There will therefore be two, and together they will take up as much space as the previous notch.

As mentioned, the iPhone 14 does not have a single Hole-Punch camera. Most Android phones have it; a small circle or in the middle or on the side. Some manufacturers experimented with a dual selfie camera and then a pill shape was cut into the display. Apple now appears to be doing the same.

Programming the iPhone 14

But to keep its own face, this pill comes with another screen hole. The reason is probably that the different components of Face ID need space. Apple has simply invested heavily in facial recognition and then you have to make concessions elsewhere. This is also apparent from the diagram above.

More screen space

We see the layout of the new screen with the different cutouts. We let you decide if everything is beautiful. Those who had counted on a notch less in the good direction with the previous news will be disappointed. The iPhone 14 screen doesn’t get many more pixels. In total, the screen holes take up almost as much space as the current notch.

