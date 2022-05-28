Scientists from Delft teleport information: “Switch to indecipherable communication”

Researchers from QuTech, a collaboration between TU Delft and TNO, have a scoop teleporting quantum information between two nodes that were not directly connected to each other. According to QuTech, in the long term, this teleportation could constitute the “backbone” of an ultra-secure quantum Internet.

“We’ve shown that we can pull it all together, to make it all work at the same time. Because you’re dealing with things that have conflicting interests, so to speak. It’s a blueprint of what becomes possible,” says Hans Beukers, one of the scientists who collaborated on the research†

qubits

Quantum computers calculate with quantum physics, the theory of the world at the smallest scale. Unlike ordinary computer bits, quantum bits (qubits) can be not only 0 or 1, but also 0 and 1 at the same time. As a result, quantum computers can perform calculations that are not possible with current supercomputers. Quantum computers can therefore contribute to all kinds of important research, such as new materials that could cause an energy revolution or medicines adapted to the individual.

Connecting quantum computers requires a different kind of internet, which uses “tangle” between qubits. What you do with one qubit immediately affects the other, even if those qubits are very far apart.

The Delft researchers “entangled” three qubits to create a quantum network. Until now, this was only possible between two points.