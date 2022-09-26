Science weekend in Tilburg • Tilburgers.nl • Culture

The latest edition of the Weekend of Science will take place this weekend on October 1 and 2, 2022. During this weekend, the Spoorzone in Tilburg is entirely devoted to science. At the LocHal library it is possible to search for sidewalk plants. The Brabant Nature Museum organizes a ‘ask us for the body shirt’ and Discover Station013 turns into a place of discovery for all the senses.

Programming the LocHal library

Although sidewalk plants receive little attention, they are extremely important. They cool the city, make water flow faster when it rains, and are good for clean air.

On Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October, the LocHal Library is organizing workshops in which urban biologist Gert Brunink explains why these plants are so important and how to recognize them. Then, participants go out for a sidewalk plant expedition and upon their return, all data is uploaded into the National Sidewalk Plant Survey.

Program Brabant Nature Museum

Sunday, October 2: ‘ask us for the body shirt of the day’! On Sunday October 2, ask all your questions about insects, Pleistocene mammals, precious stones and sand to the curators of the Natuurmuseum Brabant. They are ready to tell you about their specialty and above all to show a lot of it! Also, anyone can take that beautiful stone found on vacation, or that strange piece of bone found in the garden or a photo of an insect and present it to the museum experts. And even better: children and young people (up to 17 years old included) have free access to the museum on Sunday 2 October! It’s the free science festival for kids for a reason!

Station013 Discovery Program

Discoverstation013 will be transformed into a place of discovery for all the senses during the weekend of October 1 and 2. What do the senses do and what are they for? Throughout the day, various activities appeal to the senses. For example, use the eyes to make a nice movie with our green background boxes, use the mouth to taste if the homemade orange juice was successful and much more! And on Sunday October 2, the researcher Stefanos Prouskas will be present to give a lecture for children on the senses. Be there on time, because full = full.

For more information and to register, please visit the participating organization’s website.