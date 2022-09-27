Are you also coming to the Scientific Weekend?

BEST CAR GAME – The Public Observatory of Orion is one of the organizations where you are welcome on the first weekend of October on October 1 and 2 and learn all about the stars, space travel, physics and much more Again !

The ‘Science Weekend’ is a national event for science and technology. Research institutes, universities, museums, observatories and businesses will open their doors to the general public on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2 to experience science and technology live.

The aim of the “Science Weekend” is to draw attention to the importance of science and technology in our society. The activities of the “Science Weekend” were designed by the participating organizations and give substance to this national event.

Without science you might think the moon can fall on your head and you probably have no idea gravity and what the universe looks like is an even bigger mystery!

The activities at the Orion Public Observatory during this weekend are: an evening of observation on October 1; on a clear day you can see the moon, the planets Saturn and Jupiter; several astronomers are set up. And on October 2, physics experiments will be carried out: a number of physics experiments for children are set up: what happens if you let different colors shine? There are, among other things, the Magdeburg half ampules, the vacuum-packed marshmallows and the autumn test.

Opening hours during this weekend for science at the Orion Observatory:

Sat. October 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location Orion Public Observatory: Veilingweg 21b (on the 1st floor of the Streekbos pavilion) in Bovenkarspel (near Enkhuizen). Information: https://www.volks Sterrenwachtorion.nl or call: 0648850445.