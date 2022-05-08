Schagen wants more space on the power grid – Noordkop Centraal

SCHAGEN – The municipality of Schagen asks the ministry for more room for experimentation for entrepreneurs in the search for solutions to bottlenecks in the electricity network.

The electricity network is overloaded in more and more places. “Together with the ministry, the province and Liander, we are discussing as a municipality short and long-term solutions to this major problem,” said Alderman Hans Heddes.

In order to achieve the objectives of the energy transition, the municipality is working with entrepreneurs to make industrial areas more sustainable. They face problems because of the overloaded energy network.

Because legislation and regulations are currently obstacles to innovative solutions, the municipality sent a letter to the House of Representatives at the Ministry of Economy and Climate.

The province of North Holland, Liander and TenneT have joined forces. Together they created the Energy Infrastructure Taskforce. The working group is committed to researching and realizing network extensions.

The municipalities of Noordkop asked the working group to give priority to SME entrepreneurs in smaller business parks when finding solutions. In addition, municipalities have drawn attention to interim network solutions until network extensions are completed. The working group was asked to advocate with the central government to change the grant conditions.

Municipalities will enter into discussions with Liander to explore available options for local storage and power generation and grid expansion. It is expected to take years to find a stable solution. The municipality of Schagen remains actively involved with the collaborating parties to find a structural solution.