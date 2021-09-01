Sarina Wiegman says goodbye to Orange Lionesses: “I’ll always treasure this”

Sarina Wiegman, who is swapping the Lionesses for a position as England women’s national coach, has bid farewell to Lionesses fans. She is addressed to all fans of the Lionesses and women’s football in an open letter.

“What a trip” is how she begins her letter. “7 years of KNVB, including 4.5 years as national coach. I never dared dream that I would one day be the coach of one of the most popular sports teams in the Netherlands. also never dreamed that we as footballers would never play in crowded orange stadiums and that tens of thousands of fans were traveling to France or coming to a party especially for the Lionesses. Dreams of our Lionesses and all of those predecessors who once wore the orange jersey have come true in recent years. Including my own dreams. “

All the chances

“For girls – and boys – there are now ‘normal’ Nike jerseys for sale with names like Jackie, Stefanie, Sari, Lieke or Vivianne. Little Sheridaatjes and Shanicejes who play soccer can go in n ‘ any football club in the Netherlands and having the best players as role models. And a future as a professional in clubs Ajax, PSV, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and now also Feyenoord has become a reality. As far as I’m concerned, it is the biggest victory we have all achieved in recent years. “

The disappointment is great

She then looks back on past Olympic Games, when the Lionesses were eliminated by the United States in the quarter-finals: “Suddenly the journey was over. The disappointment with everyone, the players, the staff and of course you – our fans – has been and is great. We had a dream, and that dream was our mission in Tokyo, but unfortunately.



“Cherish the rest of my life”

“We are now a few weeks away. And even if it still hurts, it just gets better and better to see the big picture: European champion, vice-world champion and participated in the Olympics for the first times in history. has really achieved something together. What we have unleashed with millions of people in the Netherlands, the fun we have had with you and the growth we have experienced, as individuals and as a sport as a whole. It was unprecedented and great to be a part of that. which makes me proud, I also enjoyed it immensely and it enriched me in every way. I will cherish this intense time and special for the rest of my life. “

THANK YOU DEAR FANS

“I want to thank you for the great support and overwhelming enthusiasm. You were truly our 12th man. It remains special and will never get used to. THANK YOU DEAR FANS!”

